Amazon’s #1 best-selling TV hits new low: TCL 55-inch with Roku $270 shipped

The #1 best-selling TV at Amazon is at a new all-time low today with the TCL 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV dropping to $269.99 shipped. Just clip the on-page coupon to cash in your savings at checkout. Regularly $330, today’s deal is an extra 10% off the current sales price at B&H and other retailers. This is also $20 less than our previous mentions. With a budget-friendly price tag of $270, there’s a lot to like about TCL’s 55-inch 4K TV. It has plenty of smarts with built-in Roku OS functionality alongside compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. That’s right, you’ll be able to power up your system, change the channel, and volume with your voice. Notable specs are rounded out with three HDMI 2.0 inputs, a single USB port, and both wireless and Ethernet connectivity. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 1,400 Amazon reviewers.

TCL 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Smart functionality delivers all your favorite content with over 500, 000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the simple and intuitive Roku TV

Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture

Direct lit LED produces great picture quality

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2. 0 with HDCP 2. 2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out, Ethernet

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

