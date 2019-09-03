Anker’s latest sale includes eufy smart cameras, car charging accessories, more from $9

Anker is back with a new Amazon sale today, headlined by its eufyCam E 2-camera Home Security System for $245.99 shipped. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and $20 less than our previous mention. eufyCam E offers a budget-friendly approach to home security systems. Features include 365-day battery life with a 100% wire-free design. Thanks to an IP65-rated casing, it’s safe for weather of just about any kind. Best of all? Eufy includes a microSD card for storage, so you won’t have to pay an extra annual or monthly fee to backup your camera’s happenings. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam E installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 365 days on a single charge. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience. Paying for cloud storage should be an option, not a voluntary-but-mandatory cost to claim your security footage. Your data is for your eyes only. That’s why it’s secured with AES 256-bit account encryption and 128-bit video encryption. Access to your footage requires the microSD card to be inserted into the HomeBase Station it’s registered to, and you are logged on to the account tied to it. Service with a Smile If you experience any problems with your devices, eufy Security will make it right.

