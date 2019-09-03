Aukey’s 100W USB-C PD 5-in-1 Hub packs a built-in Qi charger at $31 (Reg. $45)

Aukey Store US via Amazon offers its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub with Power Delivery for $30.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code W3WU6HU2 at checkout. Down from $45, that’s good for an over 31% discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Sporting a compact form-factor, Aukey’s hub turns one port on your Mac into four. It touts HDMI, dual USB 3.0 inputs and a 100W USB-C PD port. A 5W Qi charger rounds out the notable features, for easily keeping a smartphone powered on your desk. As one of Aukey’s latest releases, reviews are still coming in. Other USB-C hubs from the company are highly-rated though.

Alternatively, you can ditch the HDMI and USB-C ports, then you’ll be able to save even more by opting in favor of Aukey’s more affordable USB-C hub at $17. This is a great option to consider if you’re just looking to connect some legacy devices to your newer MacBook.

Aukey 5-in-1 USB-C PD Hub features:

Get two USB USB 3.0 ports, one 100W USB Power Delivery charging port (for both host & peripheral devices), one HDMI port, and a Qi wireless charging area—all in one compact hub. A strong & sleek zinc alloy body encapsulates all the connections you could need and compliments modern laptop computers.

