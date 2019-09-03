Calphalon’s dark steel 10-Cup Coffee Maker up to $110 off at $50 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Calphalon Special Brew 10-Cup Coffee Maker in Dark Stainless Steel for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy’s eBay store and direct. Regularly between $80 and $100 on Amazon, today’s deal is matching the all-time low there and is the best we can find. For comparison, this model sells for $160 at Home Depot and direct from Calphalon. Along with the attractive dark stainless steel finish, it features a nonstick warming plate, 10-cup glass carafe and a “Delay Brew” function that “lets you select a brewing time in advance”. That’s on top of the LCD display and strength adjustments. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Clearly you’re paying for the brand name and the fancy dark steel finish here, but you can certainly get a new coffee maker for less if you’re not locked-in to Calphalon. The AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe has about half the capacity as today’s featured deal but it is also $30 less. If that option is a little too basic for you, consider the Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker at just under $30. It might not look as pretty on the countertop as the featured deal, but it is certainly a step up from the AmazonBasics model above and has an even larger brewing capacity.

Calphalon Special Brew 10-Cup Coffee Maker:

Provide delicious beverages for everyone with this Calphalon Special Brew 10-cup coffee maker in dark stainless steel. The premium boiling system extracts up to 20 percent more flavor. The nonstick warming plate keeps the 10-cup glass carafe warm for up to four hours, and the Delay Brew feature lets you select a brewing time in advance. The strength flavor adjustment feature in this Calphalon Special Brew 10-cup coffee maker ensures the coffee is to your preferred taste.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!