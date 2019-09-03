A pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers can be yours for $200 ($50 off)

- Sep. 3rd 2019 1:23 pm ET

Get this deal
$250 $200
0

Amazon offers a pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers for $199.98 shipped. Find them on sale at B&H and Crutchfield as well. Typically selling for $250, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the third lowest all-time price. These speakers tout a two-way design that encompasses a 6.5-inch woven aramid-fiber cone woofer alongside a 1-inch cloth dome tweeter. Plus, with the Andrew Jones seal of approval, ELAC’s Debut 2.0 are a solid way to bring hi-fi sound to your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If picking up ELAC’s speakers will be your first foray into high-end audio, grabbing this budget-friendly amplifier system with your savings is a must. It can dish out 80W of power to the speaker pair, provides volume adjustment settings and more. Complete your setup by grabbing some speaker wire as well.

ELAC Debut 2.0 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers features:

Enjoy balanced stereo sound with your amplifier and this pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers. They feature a 2-way design with a 1″ cloth dome tweeter and a 5.25″ woven aramid-fiber cone woofer. The speakers accept up to 120W of power from your amplifier, have a 46 Hz to 35 kHz frequency response, and were designed by Andrew Jones.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$250 $200

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Crutchfield ELAC

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go