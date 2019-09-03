A pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers can be yours for $200 ($50 off)

Amazon offers a pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers for $199.98 shipped. Find them on sale at B&H and Crutchfield as well. Typically selling for $250, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the third lowest all-time price. These speakers tout a two-way design that encompasses a 6.5-inch woven aramid-fiber cone woofer alongside a 1-inch cloth dome tweeter. Plus, with the Andrew Jones seal of approval, ELAC’s Debut 2.0 are a solid way to bring hi-fi sound to your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If picking up ELAC’s speakers will be your first foray into high-end audio, grabbing this budget-friendly amplifier system with your savings is a must. It can dish out 80W of power to the speaker pair, provides volume adjustment settings and more. Complete your setup by grabbing some speaker wire as well.

ELAC Debut 2.0 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers features:

Enjoy balanced stereo sound with your amplifier and this pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers. They feature a 2-way design with a 1″ cloth dome tweeter and a 5.25″ woven aramid-fiber cone woofer. The speakers accept up to 120W of power from your amplifier, have a 46 Hz to 35 kHz frequency response, and were designed by Andrew Jones.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!