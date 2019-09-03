Add Garmin’s Fenix 3 HR Titanium Smartwatch to your wrist for $269 (33% off)

BuyDig offers the Garmin Fenix 3 HR GPS Titanium Smartwatch for $269 shipped. Normally selling for $400, that’s good for a 33% discount, is $28 under our previous mention and is the best we’ve tracked. Not only will you get a titanium band to match the rugged stainless steel casing, but an included sport band makes it a perfect workout companion. Also to help out with hitting fitness goals, Garmin’s smartwatch sports built-in heart rate monitoring, exercise tracking and more. Other standout features here are up to six weeks of battery life, water-resistance and a 1.2-inch sunlight-visible display. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 415 customers.

A nice way to leverage your savings here is to grab Garmin’s brown leather band. Adding this to the smartwatch means that together with the titanium and sport bands, you’ll be able to pair the Fenix 3 HR with any outfit or style.

Garmin Fenix 3 HR GPS Titanium Smartwatch features:

Fenix 3 HR multisport training GPS watch is rugged, capable and smart. With feature sets for fitness training plus feature sets for outdoor navigation, fenix 3 HR is ready for any training activity and competition. Access to the Connect IQ platform allows customization of watch faces and data fields and provides downloadable widgets and apps.

