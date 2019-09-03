Don’t let stains ruin your day: Hoover Carpet Cleaner now $60 (Reg. $100+)

Walmart is offering the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner (FH11200) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 at Walmart, the best third-party Amazon sellers have it at a bloated $140 right now. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Ideal for breathing new life into your aging rugs, this model is also great for deep cleaning furniture and the stairs with its long reach wand and upholstery tool. It features a self-cleaning technology that will flush out the system automatically to stop mold and mildew from forming in the tool as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

One thing you will want to make sure you have for your new carpet cleaner is some detergent. The 64-Ounce bottle of Hoover 2X CleanPlus Carpet Cleaner Solution goes for just $15 Prime shipped. This is an all-purpose solution to get you started that can handle “everyday stains, odors, dirt and grime on carpets, area rugs, upholstery, and car interiors”.

You can also save $110 on the Alexa-enabled ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 robot vacuum right now. That’s on top of even more discounted products for around the house in our Home Goods Guide.

Hoover Spotless Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner:

Active families know that messes can happen at any time. Thanks to the Hoover® Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner, no need to worry about spills, muddy shoes and pet messes anymore. The Hoover® Spotless spot cleaner easily lifts and removes stains by combining powerful suction and hygienic deep cleaning tools with the added power of Hoover Expert detergents. Hoover’s patent-pending Self-Clean Technology flushes the hose clean after each use to help prevent odors and bacteria growth, providing a spotless clean inside and out.

