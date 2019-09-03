Arm your everyday carry with up to 25% off LaCie Rugged Hard Drives from $60

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $119.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Adorama and B&H for the same price. Down from $160 that’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention. Today’s offer comes within cents of the Amazon low, for comparison. Rocking a rugged form-factor that is shock, dust and water-resistant, LaCie’s Mini Hard Drive is ideal for adding to your bag. Plus with USB 3.0 connectivity, it also offers up to 130 MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,400 shoppers. More below from $60.

Those who don’t need to bring 4TB of storage into their everyday carry can instead grab the 1TB version of Rugged Mini Hard Drive for $59.99 at Amazon. Taking $15 off the price you’d typically pay, today’s offer matches the all-time low at Amazon. Going this route still lets you take advantage of LaCie’s rugged design, but while pocketing additional savings.

Want to add a bit of protection to your existing portable hard drive? Head over to Amazon and score its in-house External Hard Drive Carrying Case for $7. As a #1 best-seller, this case carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 9,600 shoppers.

LaCie Rugged Mini Hard Drive features:

Being tough is one thing, but the Rugged Mini is also a true performer. The drive features a USB 3.0 interface – which is also USB 2.0 compliant – and a supports a maximum theoretical transfer rate of up to 5Gb/s. When it comes to rpm, the drive functions at 5400 rotations per minute. Beyond speed, the Rugged Mini has security on its agenda.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!