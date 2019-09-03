Your kid needs the Lascoota 2-in-1 Kick Scooter for $38.50 (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Savanna via Amazon offers Lascoota 2-in-1 Kick Scooters from $38.50 shipped. As a comparison, these scooters typically go for around $50 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. With an adjustable add-on seat, light-up wheels, and support for kids up to 110-pounds, this scooter offers just about everything your kid might want. Has a three-wheel design for added safety, too. Made from “stainless steel and aluminum alloy.” Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 2,100 Amazon reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab a kid’s helmet to help protect from bumps and bruises. This model is made from EPS foam rubber and is lightweight at just 280-grams. Ideal for low-key activities like kick scooters.

Lascoota Kick Scooters feature:

WHEELS LIGHT UP! As you scoot, the turning wheels light up in a variety of flashing color, adding an original and fun twist to the ride. Kids love this special feature, making their scooter unique!

2-in-1 ADJUSTABLE/ REMOVABLE SEAT: The sitting mode on this scooter means young kids can use it as a ride-along, then move up to scoot mode when they feel a bit more confident. The handlebar has 4 adjustable height options (25.5/27.5/30.75/34 inch) The seat is fully removable with 2 height options. (24.5 – 27.5 CM) It is ideal for little one’s ages 2-8 with a weight capacity of 110 lbs

SMOOTHEST & QUIETEST RIDE: The 3-wheel, self-balancing scooter provides a quiet and smooth ride while offering the necessary stability and support for your little one. It features PU flashing wheels that light up while moving and the front tires are quite big, so it runs smoothly even on surfaces that are uneven & bumpy.

