Save $35 on LG’s XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speaker at $50 + Anker Soundcore Mini $18

Amazon currently offers the LG XBOOM Go PK3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Typically fetching $85, that’s good for an over 40% discount, matches the second best price we’ve seen this year and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Wrapped in an IPX7 water-resistant casing, LG’s XBOOM Go lets you rock out for up to 12 hours on a single charge. PK3 also features Meridian Audio Technology, which is said to offer advanced signal processing for clear vocals, enhanced bass and uncompromising performance. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 230 customers. Head below for more Bluetooth speaker deals from $18.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the Anker SoundCore Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from $22, today’s price cut is one of the best we’ve seen to date. Despite being able to fit in the palm of your hand, Anker’s miniature speaker packs a 5W driver and passive subwoofer. It delivers “powerful sound and robust bass” and can keep the tunes playing for up to 15 hours straight. Over 1,600 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking notable discounts on the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 at $120, as well as the MEGABOOM 3 for $170.

LG XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speaker features:

Feel the beat with this LG PK3 portable Bluetooth speaker. It provides dynamic sound and rich bass thanks to its Meridian Audio technology, so you can bring the party with you. The IPX-7 water resistance lets you go anywhere, rain or shine. This LG PK3 portable Bluetooth speaker keeps the music going for up to 12 hours per charge.

