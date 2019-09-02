End summer listening to the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 at $120 + MEGABOOM 3 for $170

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in four different colors for $119.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy. Letting you pocket 20% in savings, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Delivering up to 15 hours of 360-degree audio playback, BOOM 3 touts a water, dust and drop-proof design. Another standout feature is Ultimate Ears’ new Magic Button. This inclusion allows you to play, pause, skip, and control audio right from the speaker with a single button. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 370 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

(Update 9/2 10:25am): The official Bose eBay store is offering the Bose SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth Speaker for $99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Regularly $150 or more at Amazon and elsewhere, this is the current lowest price we can find. Rated 4+ stars and ships with the standard 1-year warranty.

On the higher-end side of Ultimate Ears speakers, Amazon is also discounting the MEGABOOM 3. Right now you can grab it for $169.99, scoring you a $30 discount. Also available at Best Buy. Much like the BOOM 3, this offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. You’ll find the same IP67 water and dust-proof design as the lower-end model, but with 20-hour battery life, a more powerful speaker array and more. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from 190 customers

If you can live without the UE sound quality, Magic Button or other premium features, save by going a different route. Anker’s Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is $35 when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s a #1 best-seller that sports IPX7 water protection and more.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is a super-portable wireless speaker built for adventure. It rocks immersive 360° sound with deep bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note. But BOOM 3 also hangs tough. It’s seriously waterproof, dustproof, and drop proof which means you can bring vibes anywhere.

