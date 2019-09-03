Merrell gets you ready for the outdoors with up to 50% off select shoes, more

Merrell is offering up to 50% off select styles of outdoor shoes and apparel. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Reverb Athletic Shoes are currently on sale for $70 and originally were priced at $100. These shoes were designed for running or light trail walking and are perfect for pavement. It features a breathable mesh lining for added comfort and a padded insole. You can choose from four fun color options and they have a rigid outsole for superior traction. Find the rest of our top picks from Merrell below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Fluxion GORE-TEX Shoes $80 (Orig. $110)
- Reverb Athletic Shoes $70 (Orig. $100)
- Ultralite Wind Shell Jacket $70 (Orig. $100)
- Range AC+ Sneaker $96 (Orig. $120)
- Hydro Glove Water Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
Our top picks for women include:
- Siren Edge Q2 $66 (Orig. $110)
- Fallon 4.0 Jacket Jacket $70 (Orig. $100)
- BetaTherm 1/4 Zip Pullover $56 (Orig. $80)
- Range AC+ Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- Flux Mid-Weight Polar Fleece $53 (Orig. $75)
Finally, be sure to take advantage of the L.L. Bean Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off your purchase.
