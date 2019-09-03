Install a Nest Smart Thermostat before winter strikes, prices start at $137

Today only, Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat in Stainless Steel or White for $170 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $79 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. No matter what look you’re going for at home, this Nest thermostat aims to elevate it to greater heights. Not only does it look fantastic, it also learns your climate preferences and automatically adjusts over time to keep your energy bill low. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Thermostat E for $136.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. That’s $33 off what you’d spend at Best Buy and is the best offer we can find right now. This thermostat mirrors the general appearance of Nest’s flagship offering while keeping the price in check. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you aren’t smitten with Nest’s good looks, slash costs further when opting for Emerson’s Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat at $100. Not only does it work with Google Home and Alexa, it also features compatibility with Apple HomeKit, bringing easy controls to all of the iOS and macOS devices floating around your space.

Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat features:

Nest introduces the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat. With four beautiful colors to choose from and an easy to read display, this thermostat will help make your home not only smart but energy efficient. With just a few manual adjustments, the Nest Thermostat can learn your habits and start to save you money by automatically adjusting the temperature.

The Nest Thermostat does something new. It’s called Farsight, and it lights up to show you the temperature, weather or time. You can even choose a digital or analog clock face. Farsight is big and bright on the beautiful display – you can see it from across the room.

