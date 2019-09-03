Enjoy Dolby Atmos audio with VIZIO’s $230 Soundbar (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $500)

- Sep. 3rd 2019 12:08 pm ET

Today only, Woot offers the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Home Theater Sound System in certified refurbished condition for $229.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face an additional $6 delivery charge. Having originally retailed for $500, like you’ll still find at VIZIO, right now Best Buy has it for $400 in new condition. Today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low as well. Bring home Dolby Atmos sound with this 36-inch soundbar. It packs a 5.1.2-channel setup that includes two upward-firing speakers for room-filling audio. You’ll also be able to enjoy Chromecast support, as well as Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI and an optical port. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 290 customers. Includes a 90-day VIZIO warranty.

Compared to pretty much every other Dolby Atoms-enabled system at Amazon, today’s price drop is as good as it gets. Most similarly-featured alternatives sell for $400 or more, for comparison.

If you don’t mind ditching that standout feature, save a bit more with the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. At $199, it’s an appealing way to give your TV’s audio a bit of a boost.

VIZIO 36-inch Dolby Atmos Sound System features

Take movie nights to the next level with this 5.1.2 VIZIO home theater sound system SB36512-F6. It has Dolby Atmos technology built-in, so sound seems to come from all around you, and a six-inch powerful subwoofer creates thumping bass you can feel. This VIZIO home theater sound system has a main sound bar that produces rich, clear audio.

Home Theater

