Get up to 40% off yard tools, patio furniture and more in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off end-of-summer lawn and patio items. Free shipping is available across the board and you’re looking at 4+ star ratings on everything. One standout is the Greenworks 20-Inch 40V Twin Force Cordless Lawn Mower for $214.99 shipped. Regularly up to around $350, today’s deal is a new Amazon low and the best price we can find on this configuration. Along with the 20-inch cutting deck and 40V of overall power, this setup includes a pair of batteries and a charger as well. Much like the rest of the gear found in our Green Deals roundups, this is a great way to get gas/oil out of your yard work routine. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% off the Amazon reviewers. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s end-of-summer lawn and patio sale right here. Starting from $90, you’ll find deep deal on patio furniture, outdoor gas fireplaces and even some smart sprinkler systems.

However, we also have a great deal on the Sun Joe 14-inch electric mower. It is currently down to $119 from its usual $160. This particular option only comes with a single battery, but it is also almost $100 less than today’s featured deal.

Greenworks 20-Inch 40V Cordless Lawn Mower:

G-max 40 Volts Li-Ion battery system powers multiple tools for complete yard work system–includes one 4 Ampere hour battery and one 2 Ampere hour battery and charger , Voltage – 40 Volts

20-inch cutting deck offers a great balance of maneuverability and cutting capacity making it ideal for mid-sized areas. Front Wheels: 7 Inch, Rear Wheels :10 Inch

Innovative smart cut technology adjusts for power or runtime based on the thickness of your grass

