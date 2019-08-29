Forget gas and oil, this Sun Joe 14-inch electric mower is $119 (Reg. $160)

Aug. 29th 2019

Walmart offers the Sun Joe 14-inch 28V Cordless Lawn Mower for $119 shipped. That’s nearly $50 off the original price, down $40 from Lowe’s and one of the best prices of all-time. Enjoy mowing your yard without any maintenance, thanks to an oil and gas-free design. The internal 12A and 28V motor powers a 14-inch cutting deck that has three heights. Ships with a single battery. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Ditch the electric design and go with a reel lawn mower instead. Our top pick is the Scotts Outdoor 14-inch model for $75 at Amazon. This model offers a steel design and a t-style handle, both of which are known to have long lifespans. Instead of fretting about gas or worrying about charging batteries, this model is always up and running. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Sun Joe 14-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

Ditch the cord and gas, and cut the grass with MJ401C, the completely cordless counterpart of Sun Joe’s best-selling MJ401E electric mower. Blast past the limits of the extension cord with cordless power and performance. When you’re ready, simply insert the key, press the safety switch, squeeze the trigger and go! Perfect for small to medium lawns, the battery-powered mower’s durable steel blade cuts a crisp 14″ wide path with precision in a single pass, and features convenient 3-position manual height control to quickly tailor your turf to just the right height.

