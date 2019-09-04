Latest Fire TV Stick 4K with new Alexa remote is $40 shipped (20% off)

- Sep. 4th 2019 6:57 am ET

$40
Amazon offers its Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99 shipped. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick offers full 4K functionality, along with HDR support and access to Alexa via the bundled voice remote which now offers volume control as well. All of the most popular streaming services are available here. This is arguably the most compelling streaming stick out there, and even more so at today’s discount. Rated 4.5/5 stars by 40,000 Amazon reviewers.

Is 4K not a requirement? Save an additional 25% and go with the Roku Express Streaming Media Player. You’ll miss out on the high-resolution content but everything else is here, including your favorite streaming services. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features:

  • The most powerful 4K streaming media stick with a Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming.
  • Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, HBO, STARZ, SHOWTIME, and more, plus stream for free with Tubi, IMDb TV, and others.
  • Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Experience immersive sound with Dolby Atmos on select Prime Video titles.
  • Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

