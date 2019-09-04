This tiny 30W USB-C PD charger can power an iPhone, iPad, or Mac for $23

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the RAVPower GaN 30W USB-C Power Delivery Wall Charger for $22.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. This is down from its over $35 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve seen historically. Whether you have the MacBook Air, iPad Pro, or even a USB-C to Lightning cable for iPhone, this charger is a must. It can power all of those devices no problem, and with its folding prong design, makes for a great travel charger. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash when opting for the CHOETECH 18W USB-C Power Delivery Wall Charger at under $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It offers a larger design due to not being built with GaN technology, plus there are no fold-up prongs. However, it’ll charge an iPhone or iPad just fine with the proper cable.

Looking to power an iPhone and Apple Watch at once without plugging in? The Anker PowerWave+ Pad offers wireless charging for both in one convienient package and is now down to $48 shipped. That’s 20% off its regular rate and makes it a compelling option for a unified charging solution.

RAVPower 30W USB-C PD Charger features:

USB-C wall Charger: GaN components integrate more power, control & protective functions into circuitry concentrated to waste less power & Heat than silicone

Ultra-small & foldable: the world’s smallest 30W charger at present, a silhouette so slim, foldable & all-round portable for effortless carrying

Frontier power delivery 3.0: experience serious charging speeds 2.5X faster than standard 30W chargers; revive your iPhone XS Max to 50% in just half an hour

100% Compatibility: charge all PD & non-PD devices at full-speed; pitch-perfect performance for iPhone XS/ XS Max/ XR, Nintendo Switch & MacBook Air

Dependable protection: TUV certified with built-in safeguards to protect against overcharging, overheating & short circuiting. Warm Tip: for Dell and Lenovo laptops, when the output of the PD charger is lower than the original charger and slow charging warning May popup, but there is no security risk

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!