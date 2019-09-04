Anker’s PowerWave+ Pad charges both iPhone and Apple Watch for $48 (20% off)

Anker Direct via Amazon offers the PowerWave+ Pad for iPhone and Apple Watch at $47.99 shipped when promo code VPRD2570 is applied during checkout. That’s a 20% savings and the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon. It’s also $2 less than our previous mention. With AirPower officially extinct, Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Ships with a wall power block and microUSB cable. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Only in need of an iPhone or Android charger? Go with Anker’s popular Qi stand for around $15 and save even further. This popular charger props up your device, making it easy to keep an eye on notifications and more throughout the day. Offers up to 10W of power for the latest smartphones on the market. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Swing over to Anker’s latest sale at Amazon for more deals from $9, including its popular eufy smart home security system at one of the best prices yet.

Anker PowerWave+ Pad Features:

Optimized Charging: Provides a full 7.5W wireless charge for iPhone, faster than other wireless chargers.

Flip it Up: Fold down the watch stand for easy storage, or flip up to obtain the perfect angle for the Apple Watch’s Nightstand Mode.

Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave+ charges directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.

Certified Safe: Works safe and flawlessly with all Qi-compatible wirelessly-charged phones.

