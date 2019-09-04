Bring CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride: Sony’s $300 Receiver is 25% off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $400, today’s price cut is $30 less than our previous mention and is the best we’ve tracked overall. Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto experience is centered around a 7-inch screen. This gives you plenty of room for keeping an eye on where to turn next, picking another driving playlist and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 125 customers.

CarPlay is getting a notable update with iOS 13, which is poised to make the experience even more enjoyable. One standout addition to the feature set is the ability to run different apps on your iPhone and the CarPlay unit. So if you want to have navigation on one screen and the music app on another, grab iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount to keep your handset in view. I’ve been using this setup for a few months now and can certainly recommend it.

Sony 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Upgrade your vehicle’s sound system with this Sony stereo receiver. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems for seamless smartphone integration, and the 7-inch touch screen lets you adjust audio options and navigation settings through an intuitive user interface. This Sony stereo receiver has built-in Bluetooth for taking calls hands-free.

