Ditch traditional batteries, this 4-pack of rechargeable AAs is $13 (50% off)

Nanfu Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TENAVOLTS Rechargeable Battery Charger with 4 2775mWh AA Rechargeable Batteries for $12.99 Prime shipped when you use the code D8JZSMK2 at checkout. This is 50% off its going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Rechargeable batteries aren’t just better for the environment, they’re better for your wallet. You’ll only have to buy these batteries once. Each one can be recharged up to 1,000 times, offering a longer lifespan than traditional alternatives. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If it’s a traditional battery you’re after, you can get a 20-pack of AmazonBasics AAs for $6.50 Prime shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normal batteries are great for one-time use items, like throwaway toys or thermometers. However, do keep in mind that once these batteries die, you’ll need to throw them away, too, as they can’t be recharged.

TENAVOLTS Rechargeable Batteries features:

Get a full charge in 1.8 hours. Faster than Traditional Ni-MH rechargeable batteries needed 3 hours to charge fully. TENAVOLTS rechargeable lithium batteries are by far superior in charge retention and longevity. Equipped with innovative technology, Tenavolts outputs 1.5 voltage from 100% to 0% electric capacity.and provide constant voltage and best performance in heavy load discharge

