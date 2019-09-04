Take 30% off two TP-Link Kasa Spot Alexa + Assistant-enabled Cameras for $70

- Sep. 4th 2019 9:17 am ET

0

Adorama is currently offering a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa Spot KC100 1080p Smart Security Cameras for $69.99 shipped. Down from the usual $50 per camera price tag, today’s offer nets you $30 in savings and matches the all-time low price on a single model. Whether you’ve welcomed Alexa or Assistant into your home, TP-Link’s connected cameras will work with either of Amazon or Google’s smart home ecosystems. That makes them a perfect addition to a Nest Hub or Echo Show. Other notable features include a 1080p feed, night vision, two-way talk and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 280 shoppers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

In search of a more affordable smart home camera? Then you’ll definitely want to check out the $26 Wyze Cam. At $9 less per camera than TP-Link’s option, you’ll still get access to a 1080p feed and Alexa integration. The main trade-off here is the lack of Kasa smart home integration, which will be a loss for owners of TP-Link smart plugs.

TP-Link Kasa Spot features:

Keep an eye on your things with the highly affordable Kasa Spot indoor security camera. Receive instant alerts and live stream 1080p HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported displays. The Spot even provides HD video up to 20 ft. with Night Vision. Set custom activity zones around important areas to control what alerts you receive. And, with two-way audio, chat with nosy roommates, family or pets.

