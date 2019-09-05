Rightline Gear’s Tent gives truck bed a whole new meaning: $126.50 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Rightline Gear Truck Tent for $126.35 shipped. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. If you’ve got a truck, this is yet another way you can increase its utility. This tent fits 5.5-foot truck beds and provides enough room for two adults. A floor-less design reduces setup time by letting you leave what’s in the truck bed intact. Rated 4/5 stars. Boost comfort by pairing your new purchase with a discounted airbed.

If this isn’t a proper fit for your truck, consider snagging Coleman’s 2-Person Tent for $47. Setup is simple with snag-free, continuous pole sleeves. When it’s time to tear down, this tent easily stows in an included carry bag.

Rightline Gear Truck Tent features:

  • UNIQUE FLOORLESS DESIGN: Cut down on set up time; the Truck Tent’s floorless design allows for set up without removing gear from the bed.
  • 1 YEAR MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY: Shop confidently; our service team is based in the USA & skillfully trained to help you with any questions or concerns.

