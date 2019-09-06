Unlocked Note 10/+ sees first discount at up to $180 off, prices from $800

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is offering the Factory Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB Android Smartphone for $799.99 shipped. Upgrade to the Note 10+ at $919.99 shipped. This is up to $180 off its regular rate and is the first major discount that we’ve tracked. Samsung’s latest smartphone offers a triple camera setup, giving you a wide-angle, normal, and telephoto lens to up your camera game. Plus, the S-Pen is back and better than ever! In our hands-on review, we said that the “Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is ‘peak smartphone’”.

Nomad Base Station

Keep your shiny new device safe from scratches and drops by placing it in this budget-friendly Spigen Liquid Crystal clear case. It’s $11 Prime shipped, offering low-cost protection. The Note 10 has a beautifully-designed back that nobody should cover up, and this clear case gives you an unobstructed view without unnecessary bulk.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features:

Fast-charging, long-lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10.

S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting-to-text, all in One Magic wand.

With a full set of Pro lenses, super-stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10 is a studio in your pocket.

Note 10’s nearly bezel-less Infinity display gives an immersive, cinematic quality to whatever you’re viewing.

