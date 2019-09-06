Samsung’s $200 SmartThings-enabled Sound+ Slim Soundbar is now $500 off

BuyDig offers the Samsung HW-NW700 Sound+ Slim Soundbar for $199.99 shipped with code SEPT1. Price will drop at final stage of checkout. Originally selling for $700, a price that you’ll still find at Best Buy, it’s down to $400 right now at Amazon and Samsung. That saves you 50%, is $200 under our previous mention and is the lowest we’ve ever seen. Rocking seven built-in speakers with dedicated amps, Samsung’s soundbar can offer “room-filling” 5.1-channel audio. Its slim design allows it to easily blend into your existing TV setup as well. You’ll find both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity here, the latter of which allows for Alexa and SmartThings control. An optical input makes the cut as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

At the sub-$200 price point, you won’t find a soundbar that gets anywhere close to competing with our featured deal. But if you’re looking to enhance your setup’s audio on a tighter budget, consider the VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Soundbar at $130 instead. It’ll surely beat the speakers built into your TV, and even features a wireless subwoofer.

Samsung Sound+ Slim Soundbar features:

Seamless TV connection. Sleek design. The Sound+ Slim packs maximum audio power into an impressively sleek design that blends into your home décor. Rich notes and clear dialogue fill the room, and a No Gap Wall Mount achieves a seamlessly snug fit between your wall and TV. Don’t get stuck with anything less than the perfect fit. The Sound+ Slim soundbar features Plug-and-Play Connectivity with Samsung TVs via wired or wireless connections. Control both with a single remote and fine-tune your sound right from the TV menu.

