Apple TV show sale: Downton Abbey Complete Series $30, Comedy Central Roasts, more

Apple has a new TV show sale running this morning, headlined by Downton Abbey The Complete Series for $29.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $85 with today’s deal being a new all-time low by $10. Follow this historical drama as the Crawley family navigates through early 20th century Britain, covering events like the Titanic sinking, World War I, and more. With a stellar Rotten Tomatoes rating and numerous awards to its name, this is a great time to check out the iconic series at a hefty discount. Hit the jump for more TV show deals.

More on Downton Abbey:

This historical drama follows the lives of the Crawley family and their servants in the family’s Edwardian country house. The programme begins with the 1912 sinking of the Titanic, which leaves Downton Abbey’s future in jeopardy, as Lord Grantham’s presumptive heir — his cousin James — and his son, Patrick, die aboard the ship, leaving him without a male offspring to take over the throne upon his death. As a result, Lord Grantham must search for a new heir. As the programme progresses through the decade, other historical events happen leading up to Lord Grantham declaring in 1914 that Britain is at war with Germany, marking the beginning of World War I, which becomes a major plot on the programme.

