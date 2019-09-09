Start your media empire with Blue’s Snowball USB Mic at $39 (Reg. up to $70)

BuyDig is now offering the Blue Snowball USB Microphone (White) for $39 shipped. Simply use code SNOWBALL at check out to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $70, this one is currently on sale for $49 at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped below $45 in years. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. Blue’s Snowball mics are easily among the best options out there for increasing your Mac’s (or PC’s) recording quality without breaking the bank. It ships with the USB connection cable and a nice little desktop mic stand. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Today’s featured deal is at the very top of our list for the best podcast mics out there. You can browse through the rest of the options as well as some great accessories and more in our roundup right here.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal is about $4 less than Amazon charges for its Desktop Mini Condenser Mic. You could opt for something like the Samson Go Portable USB Condenser Mic at $30 shipped instead. Just keep in mind, you’re only saving $9 and you’re giving up the convenient desktop form-factor as well. Either way, a USB-A to USB-C adapter will help connect whatever device you opt for to your USB-C-laden MacBook and more.

Blue Snowball USB Mic:

The Snowball is a direct plug n’ play mic that connects to either a Mac or PC – no additional software is needed. With its dual capsule design and unique three-pattern switch (cardioid, cardioid with -10dB pad and omni), the Snowball can handle everything from soft vocals to the loudest garage band – and it’s ideal for podcasting. Check it out and you’ll see why it’s the coolest mic in town.

