It’s Keynote day! Amazon’s Gold Box has OtterBox iPhone cases, more from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off OtterBox Phone Cases from $16. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Commuter Series Case for iPhone XS Max at $20.72. As a comparison, it typically goes for $30 with today’s deal being the best price we’ve seen in months at Amazon. This iPhone XS Max case offers a “lightweight design” centered around two layers to protect against drops, bumps, and shock. Access to all ports and power buttons is available. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for more deals.

Rocking an older iPhone 7 or 8? Grab the Commuter case for $15.99, which is down 20% or more from the regular going rate. You’ll find all of the same features as the lead deal above at an even lower price.

There’s even more case deals to be had including a number of drops for the latest Android devices. Check out the entire sale for more.

OtterBox Commuter Case for iPhone Xs Max features:

Materials Synthetic rubber slipcover, Polycarbonate shell. Compatible with iPhone Xs Max

Does not come with a screen protector

Thin, lightweight 2 piece case provides protection against drops, bumps and shock (port covers block entry of dust and debris)

Slides easily in and out of pockets

Includes Otter Box limited lifetime warranty (see website for details) and 100 percent authentic

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!