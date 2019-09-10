BenQ’s 32-inch Curved 144Hz HDR Monitor touts USB-C at $450 ($100 off), more

- Sep. 10th 2019 1:53 pm ET

Amazon offers the BenQ EX3203R 32-inch Curved 144Hz HDR Gaming Monitor for $449.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. While it originally retailed for $599, we’ve more recently been tracking a $550 price tag. That saves you $100 and drops the price back to match our previous mention for the all-time low. Rocking a curved 1440p 32-inch panel, other notable inclusions that have found their way into the BenQ EX3203R are HDR support and a 144Hz refresh rate. But there’s more than just this monitor’s screen be be excited about. A USB-C port headlines the batch of included I/O options, which is then joined by DisplayPort and HDMI ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for additional monitor discounts starting at $100.

BenQ 32-inch Curved 144Hz HDR Monitor features:

The 31.5″ EX3203R 16:9 Curved 144 Hz FreeSync 2 HDR LCD Monitor from BenQ features an expansive 31.5″ VA (Vertical Alignment) panel with a 1800R curvature that wraps around your field of view for a more immersive viewing experience. It has a 2560 x 1440 resolution for crisp and clear details and a 3000:1 static ratio for enhanced color depth and definition. Additionally, it has a 400 cd/m² brightness rating for HDR 400 support that can provide you with vivid colors.

