Apple Watch doesn’t natively track sleep yet, but Fitbit’s $136 Versa does

Focus Camera via Rakuten is offering the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch for $135.96 shipped when coupon code APPAREL20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $32 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the lowest offer we have tracked there in 2019. Fitbit Versa is a smartwatch that’s packed full of features. From 4-day battery life to sleep monitoring (which Apple Watch doesn’t have yet), this offering covers a lot of ground at a very respectable price. If you’re an iOS user, you can log steps, flights climbed, calories, and more to Apple Health using a readily-available and well-rated app called Sync Solver. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Give your new Fitbit Versa some Apple Watch love with this $12 charging dock. Simply attach your cable to it and you’ll be able to easily dock at the end of the day. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by over 425 Amazon shoppers.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch features:

Includes all Versa Lite Edition features plus: store and play 300 plus songs, utilize on screen workouts that play on your wrist and coach you through every move and track swim laps and floors climbed

Track your all day activity, 24/7 heart rate, & sleep stages, all with a 4 plus day battery life (varies with use and other factors), Charge time: Two hours. Slim, comfortable design with a lightweight, anodized aluminum watch body

