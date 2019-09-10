Apple Watch doesn’t natively track sleep yet, but Fitbit’s $136 Versa does

Focus Camera via Rakuten is offering the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch for $135.96 shipped when coupon code APPAREL20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $32 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the lowest offer we have tracked there in 2019. Fitbit Versa is a smartwatch that’s packed full of features. From 4-day battery life to sleep monitoring (which Apple Watch doesn’t have yet), this offering covers a lot of ground at a very respectable price. If you’re an iOS user, you can log steps, flights climbed, calories, and more to Apple Health using a readily-available and well-rated app called Sync Solver. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.
Give your new Fitbit Versa some Apple Watch love with this $12 charging dock. Simply attach your cable to it and you’ll be able to easily dock at the end of the day. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by over 425 Amazon shoppers.
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch features:
- Includes all Versa Lite Edition features plus: store and play 300 plus songs, utilize on screen workouts that play on your wrist and coach you through every move and track swim laps and floors climbed
- Track your all day activity, 24/7 heart rate, & sleep stages, all with a 4 plus day battery life (varies with use and other factors), Charge time: Two hours. Slim, comfortable design with a lightweight, anodized aluminum watch body
