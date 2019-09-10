Milwaukee tool deals start at just $25 in this Home Depot 1-day sale

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select Milwaukee power tools and accessories. Deals start at $25 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M12 5-tool Cordless Combo Kit for $229. It originally sold for $369, but has been closer to $300 in recent months. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. This bundle includes five tools, along with three 1.5Ah batteries, a wall charger, and a bag. Specifically, you’ll be getting a multi-tool, drill, impact driver, hackzall, and LED light. This bundle is part of the M12 system, so you can easily interchange batteries with over 80 other tools. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for more top picks below.

Looking to tackle smaller DIY projects? Check out this deal on Milwaukee’s M12 12V Cordless Screwdriver Kit for $79. That’s around 20% off the usual going rate at other retailers. This screwdriver weighs just two-pounds but offers up to 175-pounds worth of torque. Ideal for working in tight spaces thanks to a compact design. Ships with a 7-piece magnetic drive guide set. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Home Depot’s 1-day sale is packed with even more deals on accessories, multi-tools, and knives. This promotion is only good through tonight, so be sure to jump on any of these offers that catch your eye.

Milwaukee M12 Combo Kit features:

The Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (5-Tool) includes M12 drill driver, M12 1/4 in. hex impact driver, M12 HACKZALL, M12 multi-tool, M12 LED Light and 3 M12 batteries. The innovative M12 Cordless system is designed to deliver the power and torque required for professional applications, in a size that reaches the tightest and toughest places. Powered by REDLITHIUM, the M12 Cordless lithium-ion system offers unmatched power, speed and tool belt portability. Durably made for long-lasting and reliable use with tough metal gear casing and all-metal gear box construction, this kit delivers rock-solid and accurate performance to tackle a wide range of applications.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!