Amazon is currently offering a four-pack of Tile Pro Trackers with Replaceable Battery for $79.17 shipped. Normally selling for $100, today’s price cut saves you 21%, comes within $6 of the all-time low and is one of the best we’ve seen outside of Prime Day. With the rumored Apple Tag supposedly launching later today, now is your chance to score a sizable deal on the reigning item finder champion. Tile Pro sports a rugged form-factor as well as a 300-foot range and one year of battery life. A replaceable battery also enters the mix, allowing you to take advantage of the Pro trackers for years to come. Over 1,500 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. More below.

As Tile’s flagship item finder right now, the Pro Tracker is a bit more expensive than some of the company’s other products. So should you not need the more durable design or longer range, pick up a four-pack of Tile Mate with replaceable battery for $60. You’ll save $19 by going this alternative route, and will still be able to swap out the batteries for years to come.

Or if you’d rather ensure that your wallet never disappears in your home again, $30 will score you the Tile Slim Finder at Amazon.

Tile Pro Item Finder features:

Double press the Tile button to make it ring, even when it’s on silent. Keep your Tile app running in the background and it will remember the last place and time you had your item. Connect to the world’s largest lost-and-found community, where everyone using the app within range of your lost item can update its location for you. The NEW Tile Pro is our most powerful Bluetooth tracker for finding all your things. It has a 300 ft. range that’s 2X our NEW Tile Mate. This durable, water-resistant tracker is also twice as loud, making it easier to find everything. This deal is a notable alternative to Apple Tag.

