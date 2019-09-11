9to5 readers can score a rare $100 discount on Autel Robotics’ EVO Quadcopter 

Wellbots is back with another offer exclusive to 9to5Toys readers, this time discounting the Autel Robotics EVO Quadcopter to $899 shipped when code 9TO5AUTEL has been applied at checkout. Currently you’ll pay $999 at Amazon and Best Buy, with today’s offer being the second best cash discount we’ve seen to date. Drone cinematographres will certainly appreciate the EVO Quadcopter’s 4K60 video recording capabilities, but other notable features here include a 4.4-mile range, and GPS as well as GLONASS positioning. Plus, once you’re done flying, it can also fold into a more compact package for convenient transportation. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 110 pilots and you can check out our hands-on coverage of the drone for a closer look.

Autel Robotics EVO Quadcopter features:

Capture 4K Video and 12MP Photos

3-Axis Motorized Gimbal Stabilization

Transmitter Range up to 4.4 Miles

microSD Card Memory up to 128GB

iOS and Android Apps

GPS and GLONASS Positioning

Intelligent Flight Modes

Forward/Downward/Backward Sensors

Foldable Quadcopter Design

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!