Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook is jam-packed with I/O for $220 (Reg. $280)

Amazon offers the Lenovo 14-inch S330 Chromebook 2.GHz/4GB/64GB for $219.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’ll often see it for closer to $280 at competing retailers like Newegg. Today’s deal is right at the historic Amazon all-time low price on this model. Lenovo has loaded this Chromebook with I/O, including USB-C, microSD, USB 3.0, and all the usual wireless standards. There’s also a built-in 720p webcam for easy video chatting with friends and family. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure”.

Lenovo 14-inch S330 Chromebook features:

Faster, simpler, and more secure, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 brings the latest Chromebook features to you—housed in a sleek, stylish, and durable slim laptop chassis in Business Black. Bringing the latest multimedia in high definition, this Chromebook features an FHD display that is near-edgeless, for effortless enjoyment of your favorite multimedia content. Never slowing down and always up to date, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 offers the latest in digital security while delivering perfect day-to-day performance via powerful processing with integrated graphics, eMMC storage, and DDR3 memory—all with up to 10 hours of battery life.

