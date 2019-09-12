Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs offer plenty of I/O, more for up to $350 off

B&H is discounting Apple’s 2019 27-inch Retina 5K iMacs by up to $350, marking some of the best prices to date. As a comparison, Amazon is taking around $100 off most models. Our top pick is the upgraded 3.6GHz/8GB/512GB SSD model for $2,549 shipped. That’s down $250 and the best price we can find. Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill. Check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals.

Use today’s savings towards a Twelve South BackPack. This nifty accessory puts a shelf on the back of your iMac, enabling extra (out of sight) storage for a hard drive and other accessories. Plus its aluminum styling will look beautiful in partnership with your Mac.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB Fusion Drive

27″ 5120 x 2880 IPS Retina 5K Display

AMD Radeon Pro 570 Graphics Card (4GB)

UHS-II SDXC Card Reader

Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port

Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included

