These smart plugs have built-in nightlights + work with Alexa at under $4 each

Wetekcity Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Criacr Wi-Fi Smart Plugs with built-in nightlights for $7.83 Prime shipped when the code 28NVZFIJ is used at checkout. This is down from its $16 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll be able to use both Alexa and Assistant to command these smart plugs, alongside a dedicated smartphone app for scheduling and more. Plus, these plugs have a built-in nightlight so you can easily see where you’re going in the dark, without having to use voice commands. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, this is likely the best price you’ll see for any smart plugs. It’s hard to find a single plug under $10 (though possible), let alone a two-pack. However, a great way to further expand your smart home would be to pick up the Cree Connected LED Bulb at $7 Prime shipped. This light is the equivalent of a 60W bulb, offering plenty of illumination. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa for simple voice commands.

Looking for an outdoor smart plug? We’ve got you covered with Amazon’s Gold Box that features the meross Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug at $17 Prime shipped, with more deals starting at just $7.

Criacr Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

Wi-Fi mini smart plug work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home through voice control. You can be remote controlled by smartphone app,Wi-Fi enabled.

Crafted with unique nightlight function, warm LED light does not hurt your eyes, especially warm and comfortable, and user-friendly design makes the brightness of the lamp adjustable.

Schedule the Intelligent outlet automatically to turn on and off when leaving or set up a scene to control many devices with one button. schedule time to turn on and off any home Electronics or appliances such as lights,computer, TV ,etc

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!