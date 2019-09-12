meross smart home gear is up to 45% off in today’s Gold Box w/ deals from $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 45% off meross smart home products. You can grab the meross Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor and Indoor Plug for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $30, it sells for closer to $21 or $25 these days on Amazon. Made for both indoors and outdoors, it features an IP44 weatherproof housing. Using the meross app, you can control both sockets individually as well as with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. It also supports scheduling and timers. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can browse through the rest of the meross smart home sale right here for additional deals on smart switches and more. We also have smart garage door openers, GE switches from $38, and even connected robotic vacuums on sale as well.

meross Smart Indoor and Outdoor Plug features:

  • For Outdoor and Indoor: IP44 weatherproof housing. Ideal for Garden, Backyard, Kitchen, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement and more.
  • Remote and Voice Control: Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime. 
  • You can schedule each socket to turn on and off automatically. Added benefit of saving energy when the plugged-in appliances are not needed or are left on by accident.

