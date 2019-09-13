Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook converts into a tablet: $239 ($40 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Lenovo 11-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook 1.70GHz/4GB/32GB for $239 shipped. Find it directly from Best Buy as well. Normally fetching $279, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount and marks a new all-time low. This Chromebook features an 11-inch touchscreen and can convert between a typical laptop or tablet form-factor. Up to 10 hours of battery life keeps you going all-day and for when you do need to plug in, there’s a USB-C port. Other notable entries in the I/O department include HDMI, SD and USB 3.0. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.

Weighing just 2.65-lbs., Lenovo’s Chromebook is about as portable as they come. If you’ll be looking to take full advantage of that, a great way to make use of the savings from today’s featured deal is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve. At $8.50, it’s a must for protecting your new Chromebook when out and about.

Lenovo Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook features:

Maximize productivity with this 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook computer. Its MediaTek processor and 4GB of RAM power its Chrome operating system, and the 32GB eMMC flash memory stores and protects necessary files. This Lenovo Chromebook computer has a 720p webcam for taking HD photos and video and videoconferencing with friends and associates.

