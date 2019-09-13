UE BLAST Portable Speaker touts built-in Alexa, more at $72.50 (Reg. $115)

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker in Graphite for $72.47 shipped. Having just dropped from $115, that saves you 36%, matches the previous price drop and comes within $2 of the 2019 low. For comparison, you’ll still pay $179 at B&H or direct from UEThis portable speaker has many of the features that come standard on Ultimate Ears’ releases. You’ll find IP67 water resistance, an internal 360-degree speaker array, 12-hour battery life, and much more. BLAST stands out from the lineup by adding Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, as well as built-in Alexa. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 535 customers.

Save even more by picking up Anker’s Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This #1 best-seller will run you $38 when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon, and features 12W stereo sound. Aside from just giving up the UE branding, this one lacks 360-degree audio output. Soundcore 2 makes up for that with IPX7 water resistance as well as 24-hour battery life. 

Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Speaker features:

Super-portable wireless speaker with Bluetooth® and Wi-fi connectivity with Amazon Alexa. BLAST delivers bold, immersive 360° sound and voice control on Wifi for great music anywhere.

