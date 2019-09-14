At $150, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones hit one of the lowest prices yet, more

Amazon is offering the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $30 off what they have been fetching and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked which happened to take place on Prime Day. With Solo3, Apple integrated the W1 chip that has contributed to AirPods’ success. This tech makes initial pairing on iOS a breeze, Apple device switching extremely simple, and battery monitoring about as easy as possible. A single charge yields 40-hour battery life, providing enough listening time to get most users through a week. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted Apple’s Powerbeats Pro for $199.99 shipped at Electronic Express via Rakuten when coupon code XP35 has been applied during checkout. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within a penny of the lowest price we have tracked. Like AirPods, Powerbeats Pro feature a truly-wireless design that come with a carrying case which also happens to charge them, providing up to 24 hours of battery life. Integration of an H1 chip deliver the Apple’s latest and greatest pairing tech. Rated 4/5 stars.

Opt for a more unique look with V-MODA’s Crossfade Wireless Headphones. At $100, cost is reduced by more than 33% while still providing you with ‘award-winning signature sound’. This pair of headphones feature a sound isolating design that are made to reduce distractions around you.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones features:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone

Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!