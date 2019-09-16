Anker delivers new deals on iPhone 11 accessories from under $12

It’s iPhone delivery week and Anker is back with a fresh batch of deals to help accessorize Apple’s latest device. Amazon’s usual free shipping requirements of $25 or a Prime membership are in place here. Headlining is the Anker 60W USB-C GaN Dual-port Wall Charger for $31.99. It typically sells for over $40 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model offers up to 60W charging with 45W dedicated to the USB-C port for MacBooks, iPad Pro, and more. Ideal for travel when a USB-C and A port are both required. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s 10W PowerWave Qi Charging Stand for $13.59. It typically sells for between $16 and $20 but was regularly $24 until August. This model supports fast wireless charging up to 10W with a case-friendly design that keeps your devices upright for easy notification viewing. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

