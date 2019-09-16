Apple starts the week with huge TV show sale: Complete series from $20

- Sep. 16th 2019 8:44 am ET

0

Apple has launched a new TV series sale, offering complete collections across drama, action, comedy, and animated genres. Each of these titles will become a permanent part of your library after purchase. Hit the jump for all of our top picks below.

Headlining today’s sale is Mad Men The Complete Series for $19.99. Regularly $35 or more, this is a match of the best we’ve seen all-time at Apple. Follow along as Don Draper navigates New York’s advertising scene in the 1960’s and 70s. Includes 92 episodes across seven seasons.

Other complete series top picks include:

