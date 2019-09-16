iOttie’s iTap Magnetic Car Mount returns to Amazon low at $17 (Save 32%)

Amazon offers the iOttie iTap Magnetic Dashboard Car Mount for $16.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a 32% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is only the third time we’ve seen it at this price. Thanks to its adhesive base, iOttie’s iTap mount can fit just about anywhere on your dashboard. It’s a great way to keep an eye on navigation instructions and more while driving. Plus, a magnetic attachment makes it easy to quickly prop up your device without the fuss of a gripping mechanism. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,140 customers.

I’ve personally been using iOttie car mounts for years and can definitely recommend over lower-end options. But for those looking to upgrade their rides on a tighter budget, this two-pack of magnetic air vent mounts will run you $8 at Amazon. They lack the same quality as our featured deal, but come backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 5,500 customers.

iOttie iTap Magnetic Dashboard Mount features:

A universal mounting solution that will hold most smartphones, as well as their cases, and GPS devices

Provides a choice of an inner and outer metal plate; each plate uses an adhesive tape to attach to select mounting location and is easily removable. 6 Rare Earth Magnets provides a 6lb pull force to give users a strong grip

