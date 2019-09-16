LG’s latest 5K UltraFine Display works with iPad Pro, $650 today (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the latest LG 27-inch 5K UltraFine Display for $649.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise you’ll be charged a $6 delivery fee. Don’t miss For comparison, Apple charges $1,300 direct and today’s deal is the best we’ve seen on the latest generation model which offers support for 2018 iPad Pros. If you’ve wanted this gorgeous 5K display but the price tag has made you hesitant, today’s offer is a great way to go. Features include Thunderbolt 3 input, 5120 by 2880 resolution and a built-in camera. 90-day warranty bundled with purchase. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save some cash and still enjoy 4K resolutions with the AOC 27-inch UHD Monitor for $370. It’s a solid alternative for much less with HDMI inputs, built-in speakers and more.

LG UltraFine features include: Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C connector

Screen Split 2.0

Ambient Light Sensor

DCI-p3 99% Built with an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel, it offers wide 178° viewing angles and vivid colors. Combined with its 1200:1 static contrast ratio, 500 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for 10-bit color, you’ll be able to enjoy deeper blacks and brighter bright colors for a livelier viewing experience. Once connected to your system, you can tilt and adjust its height to fit your viewing preference, or use its 100 x 100mm VESA mounting holes to install an optional mount, stand, or arm.

