TP-Link’s Two-Outlet Smart Plug has never sold for less at $21 (Reg. $30)

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link HS107 Two-Outlet Smart Plug for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Best Buy and Target for the same price. Typically selling for $30, like you’ll find at B&H right now, that’s good for a 30% discount, is $3 under our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. TP-Link’s smart plug integrates with the company’s line of Kasa accessories, meaning you’ll find Alexa, Assistant and Cortana voice control. There’s also no need for an additional hub. It features two individually-controllable outlets, which makes this smart plug perfect for turning on two different lamps, or commanding any combination of other appliances. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 16,000 customers.

Another notable option for those just getting started with smart home tech is TP-Link’s highly-rated Kasa Smart Plug at $17. This is a great alternative if you aren’t in need of controlling two appliances. Though you’ll still enjoy all of the other functionality from the featured deals.

TP-Link HS107 Two-Outlet Smart Plug features:

Control up to two devices in your home from anywhere by plugging them into the HS107 Wi-Fi Smart Plug with 2 Outlets from TP-Link. Equipped with two individually controllable outlets, this smart plug enables you to turn on and off devices such as a lamp, fan, TV, portable heater, or coffee maker. The HS107 connects to your iOS or Android device via Wi-Fi, giving you access to any item plugged into an outlet through the free Kasa app.

