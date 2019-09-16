Get a $250 Visa w/ any iPhone purchase at Xfinity Mobile, including 11/Pro/Max

Xfinity Mobile is offering a $250 prepaid Visa card with the purchase of any iPhone, including the latest 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. This is one of the best discounts that we’ve seen for pre-order deals on iPhone 11, with the only prepaid Visa deal beating today’s being AT&T’s $300 promotion. If you’re wanting to get Apple’s latest and greatest, this is a fantastic way to upgrade. Plus, Xfinity customers can bundle their mobile service with TV or Internet for even greater deals.

Nomad Base Station

A great way to use your savings is to pick up a case for your new iPhone. Amazon has quite a few options to choose from, but we’ve listed some of our favorites right here. Also, be sure to grab a screen protector to keep your display like new.

Want to use today’s promotion on a previous generation, but still looking to get the wide-angle camera lens the iPhone 11 offers? We’ve lined up some of the best ways to achieve that in our handy guide.

Terms and Conditions:

Prepaid Card offer ends 10/27/19. Requires purchase of new, qualifying iPhone while supplies last, activation of new Xfinity Mobile line and transfer of phone number from another carrier within 30 days of phone order date. Must maintain new Xfinity Mobile line with an account in good standing for 90 days following line activation. Prepaid card issued by MetaBank®, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa® U.S.A., Inc. Prepaid card mailed to Xfinity account holder within 16-18 weeks of activation of all required services and expires in 180 days. May not be combined with other offers. Not valid with prior purchases, returns or exchanges. Maximum $1,250 in prepaid card amount per customer/account. Multiple cards may be issued based on total qualifying amount.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!