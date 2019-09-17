Lexar’s Professional 1TB SD card is over $100 off at $299 (Amazon low)

- Sep. 17th 2019 2:03 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Lexar Professional 633x 1TB UHS-I/U3 SD Card for $298.97 shipped. This is down from its $400 going rate, $330 sale price at B&H, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Whether you’re a photographer or videographer, this SD card will get the job done without skipping a beat. It offers the capability of recording 4K video while still giving you an insane amount of storage in one tiny device thanks to 95MB/s read/write speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Is today’s lead deal a bit more than you’d like to spend? For $73, you can get the SanDisk Extreme 256GB SD Card. It offers around 1/4 the storage of the 1TB above, but at over 75% off. This card is also slightly slower, clocking in at 90MB/s instead of 95MB/s, so do keep that slight difference in mind.

Don’t forget about today’s PNY storage Gold Box at Amazon, with deals on SD, SSDs, flash drives, and more from just $6 Prime shipped.

Lexar Professional 1TB SD Card features:

  • High-speed, Class 10 performance—leverages UHS-I (U3) technology for a read transfer Speed up to 95MB/s (633x)
  • Capture high-quality images and extended lengths of stunning 1080P full-HD, 3D, and 4K video with a DSLR camera, HD camcorder, or 3D camera
  • Enjoy shooting longer without changing cards—large capacity options up to 1TB
  • High-speed file transfer from card to computer to dramatically accelerate workflow
  • Limited-lifetime product support

