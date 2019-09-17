Load up on PNY storage from $6 at Amazon today: microSD cards, USB-C, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off select PNY storage products. Deals start at under $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PNY 128GB microSD card for $15.99. It typically goes for around $25 and is at a new Amazon all-time low price. Ideal for transferring high-resolution content or adding storage to your Nintendo Switch, this card offers transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. Includes an SD card adapter with purchase. Jump to the 256GB model for $32.99 in today’s sale (Reg. $45). Rated 3.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more deals.
Other notable deals in today’s Gold Box:
- Turbo 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive: $14 (Reg. $20)
- 5-pack 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drives: $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- PNY Pro Elite 250GB USB-C Portable SSD: $52 (Reg. $65)
- USB 3.0 and Lightning 32GB Flash Drive: $20 (Reg. $30)
- …and more!
Record memories with clarity using this 128GB PNY Elite-X micro SD memory card. Featuring a V30 video speed Class, This high-performance memory card makes it easy to capture videos in 4K Ultra HD resolution. This PNY Elite-X micro SD memory card accommodates hours of 4K video and over 25, 000 photos with its 128GB capacity.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!