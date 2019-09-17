This 4 pack of RGB LED smart bulbs works with Alexa, Siri, + Assistant for $20

LOHAS-LED (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi RGB LED Smart Bulbs for $19.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 7DFFHDG8 at checkout. This is down 50% from its regular going rate, and is the best that we’ve tracked historically. These bulbs feature Alexa, Assistant, and Siri voice control with no hub required. They also are RGB, meaning you can make them whatever color you want for you living space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For those looking to save a bit more, the Etekcity Smart Light Bulb would be a great option at $13 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. One major drawback here is you would lose Siri voice control. You will also not be able to change the actual color of the bulb, though it does offer multiple variations of white.

Don’t forget that we also spotted a one-day sale on Phillips and Hue bulbs with prices starting at $5 Prime shipped. The major difference here is the smart bulbs require a hub to function, unlike the ones in today’s featured deal.

LOHAS Smart LED Bulb features:

This 4 Pack A19 smart light bulb works greatly with Alexa, Google Home and Siri

Over 16 million colors & 8 scene modes available. Customize the light color and brightness to cater to your different lighting requirement

Create a lighting group and control all them with just one command, set the schedule and automation for bulbs to fit in routines

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!