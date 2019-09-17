Expand your Philips Hue kit with a dimmable white bulb for $9.50, more from $5

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Philips LED Light Bulbs with deals starting at $5 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. One standout is on the Philips Hue White A19 Smart Light Bulb for $9.59. Typically selling for $14 at Best Buy, that’s good for an over 31% discount, matches our previous mention and is right around the all-time low. Entering as the most affordable light bulb in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this A19 bulb is still dimmable and works with HomeKit, Alexa, and more when paired with the required Hue Bridge. The main trade-off here is that you can’t change the lighting’s color or temperature, though for just over $11 apiece, this is a great way to grow your smart home. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale today at Woot, you’ll find even more Philips LED bulbs on sale starting at $5. You’ll lose out on the smart capabilities with most of the options, though there’s still the energy savings to benefit from and more.

Philips Hue White A19 Smart Light Bulb features:

Provide smart illumination for your space with this Philips Hue white light bulb. The equivalent to a 60W standard bulb, this advanced bulb can be used as a regular LED light or to enhance your enjoyment with the Philips Hue app. This Philips Hue white light bulb is compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!